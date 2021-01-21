sponsored
New
1Password · 1 hr ago
14-day free trial
Try this popular password manager free for 14 days. Choose from plans designed for individuals, families, and work. Shop Now at 1Password
Tips
- Individual plans start at $3/mo. (when billed annually)
- Family plans start at $5/mo. (when billed annually)
- Team plans start at $4 per user/mo.
- Business plans start at $8 per user/mo. (includes free family accounts per user)
Features
- Use it as a secure password manager, plus a digital vault, form filler, and digital wallet.
- 2019 Webby award winner & highest rated password manager on Trustpilot.com.
- No limit on the number of devices you can use, nor the number of passwords you can store
- Password generator & compromised password alerts
- Import your data from other password managers
- Travel Mode to safely cross borders
- Use as an authenticator for TOTP (time-based one-time password) logins
- Apps and extensions available on Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, & most web browsers
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
6 days ago
Zoom Virtual Backgrounds
free
Make any video conference as fun or professional as you want with Zoom's collection of background images and videos. Shop Now
Microsoft Store · 2 wks ago
Nitro Screen Recorder Pro for PC
free
It's $20 off list. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Features
- real-time source and device capture & broadcasting
Amazon · 3 days ago
Intuit TurboTax at Amazon
up to 39% off
free shipping
Tax season is just around the corner, so take this opportunity to save on physical and digital editions of the TurboTax range. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Pictured is Intuit TurboTax Premier 2020 Federal and State Returns + Federal E-file for PC/Mac for $54.90 (low by $20).
Microsoft Store · 6 days ago
Apps Specials at Microsoft Store
Up to 94% off
Save on a wide variety of apps for your PC. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
Tips
- Pictured is X410 for $9.99 ($40 off).
Features
- X410, PDF Converter for Office, Money Pro, Diarium, and more
Sign In or Register