Xbox offers an Xbox Game Pass 1-Month Subscription , bundled with a Sling TV 1-Month Subscription , for. That beats last month's mention (which lacked the Sling subscription) and is a combined savings of $34. The Game Pass game selection varies over time. The Sling TV offer is available to new Sling customers only, and must be redeemed here by March 1.Be sure to cancel both subscriptions before the month is up to avoid being charged full price for subsequent months.