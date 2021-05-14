1-Day Luggage Sale at Macy's: 60% to 70% off, incl. Samsonite
Macy's · 17 mins ago
1-Day Luggage Sale at Macy's
60% to 70% off, incl. Samsonite
free shipping w/ $25

Save on items for all your traveling needs including briefcases starting at $24, duffels at $30, packing organizers from $30, and spinner luggage starting at $70. Shop Now at Macy's

  • Shipping is free for orders over $25, otherwise it adds $10.95 (in-store pickup may also be available).
  • Pictured is the Samsonite Silhouette 16 Softside Underseat Carry-On for $131.99 (low by $8).
  • Expires 5/17/2021
    Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
