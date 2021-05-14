1-Day Luggage Sale at Macy's: 60% to 70% off, incl. Samsonite

Save on items for all your traveling needs including briefcases starting at $24, duffels at $30, packing organizers from $30, and spinner luggage starting at $70. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free for orders over $25, otherwise it adds $10.95 (in-store pickup may also be available).
- Pictured is the Samsonite Silhouette 16 Softside Underseat Carry-On for $131.99 (low by $8).
-
Expires 5/17/2021
Published 17 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Apply coupon code "PA11DNZP40" for a savings of $5 on the Large version only. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pack All via Amazon
Apply coupon code "PA12DNSB40" for a savings of $6 in Black only. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pack All via Amazon
It's $61 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at 5.11 Tactical
- Available in Lunar Heather.
- hydration compatible rear compartment
- main compartment1measures 8.5" H x 11" W x 6" D
Apply coupon code "WHLA7PM3" for a savings of $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hydration bag hooks and outlet (supply your own hydration bag)
- Holds up to a 17.3" backpack
- Sternum strap
- Waist strap
- Multiple pockets
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on a selection of two dozen fragrances for men and women. Brands include Calvin Klein, Burberry, Perry Ellis, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is Calvin Klein Men's Eternity Aqua Eau de Toilette Spray, 1 oz. for $25 ($20 off and a price low).
- Most qualify for free shipping. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping by padding your order to $25 or more.
Over 8,000 items in this sale are actually discounted by over 70% off (even though the banner advertises 40% to 60% off.) Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Sign In or Register