1-Carat Diamond Solitaire Pendant for $999

Szul · 5 hrs ago
$999 $5,999
free shipping
It's discounted by over $2,000. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- E-F color
- SI1-SI2 clarity
- 0.96 total carat weight
Details
Comments
-
Expires 5/5/2021
Published 5 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Groupon · 8 hrs ago
Mother's Day Swarovski Crystal Heart Bracelet
$7 $69
$5 shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Groupon
Tips
- Sold by Yedid International via Groupon.
Features
- 7.5" length
- 18K white gold-plated brass
- Swarovski elements crystals
Szul · 3 days ago
Szul Diamond Hoop Earrings Sale
up to 93% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of diamond hoop earrings in Gold or Sterling Silver settings. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 1/2-TCW Diamond Three-Stone Drop Earrings in 10K White Gold for $220 ($269 off list).
Szul · 3 wks ago
Szul Bracelet Blowout Sale
Closeout prices from $10
free shipping
Save up to 92% on over 25 bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Diamond Accent Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver with Yellow Plating for $28.89 ($150 off list).
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
18K Rose Gold Mom Drop Necklace
$6.99 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNEWS667421" to get this price and save $53 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- In several styles
Szul · 1 mo ago
Szul Blue Diamond Jewelry Sale
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on blue diamond jewelry, including pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Szul 1/5-carat Blue Diamond Butterfly Pendant for $142 ($457 off).
Szul · 19 hrs ago
Szul Mother's Day Diamond Deals
up to 83% off
free shipping
Save on 40 high ticket pieces of diamond jewelry. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 1-TCW Antique Engraved Diamond Solitaire Pendant in 14K White Gold for $1,417 ($2,582 off list).
Szul · 6 days ago
Szul Emerald Jewelry Deals
from $77
free shipping
Save on almost 50 emerald jewelry pieces, with up to 80% off on earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured are the 14K Yellow Gold 4MM Round Emerald Earrings for $77 ($312 off).
Szul · 5 days ago
Szul Top 100 Mother's Day Gifts
Deals from $10
free shipping
Take up to 94% off dozens of Mother's Day gifts, including earrings, necklaces, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured are the Freshwater Cultured Pearl and Diamond Earrings for $49.99 ($99 off).
Sign In or Register