1-800-Flowers · 32 mins ago
Up to 50% off
Valentine's day is just three weeks away! Order your flowers now, at a very nice savings of up to 50% off, and don't worry about having to get something last minute, or worse yet, forgetting it completely! Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
Tips
- Pictured are the Red Roses in Luxury Posh Vase from $85 (half off list).
- Shipping starts at around $14.99, but you can purchase a 1-year Celebration Passport for $19.99 and get free shipping across all 1-800-Flowers brands.
Details
Comments
FromYouFlowers · 3 days ago
One Dozen Long Stemmed Red Roses
$35 $70
$15 s&h on Valentine's Day
It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at FromYouFlowers
- The cost of shipping varies but does not increase for Valentine's Day delivery.
- Additional charge for vase.
- vase not included
1-800-Flowers · 6 days ago
1-800-Flowers Winter Sale
Up to 50% off
Save up to 50% on flowers and gifts with prices starting at $12. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Pictured are the Red Roses in Luxury Posh Vase from $77.50 (50% off list).
- Shipping starts at around $14.99, but you can purchase a 1-year Celebration Passport for $19.99 and get free shipping across all 1-800-Flowers brands.
