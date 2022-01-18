New
1-800-Flowers · 53 mins ago
Up to 50% off
Save up to 50% on flowers and gifts with prices starting at $12. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
Tips
- Pictured are the Red Roses in Luxury Posh Vase from $77.50 (50% off list).
- Shipping starts at around $14.99, but you can purchase a 1-year Celebration Passport for $19.99 and get free shipping across all 1-800-Flowers brands.
Details
Comments
-
Published 53 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 days ago
Icreer 24K Gold-Plated Rose
$28 $56
free shipping
Apply code "MJY9VKJO" to drop the price $2 below our mention in November and save $28. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Haawin via Amazon.
Features
- real rose preserved in resin with 24k gold plating
- includes crystal stand, pendant, and gift box
- measures 11" to 12"
Sign In or Register