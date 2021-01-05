New
1-800-Flowers · 59 mins ago
up to 50% off flowers and candy
Save on flowers, chocolates, party kits, and more. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
Tips
- Shipping starts at $4.99, and varies depending on ZIP Code.
- Pictured are the Happy Gerbera Daisies from $34.99 ($5 off)
Details
Comments
-
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
New
1-800-Flowers · 42 mins ago
24 Red Roses
from $45
shipping from $4.99
That's a savings of $5 on each option. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
Features
- Bouquet Only for $44.99
- with Clear Vase $54.99
- with Red Vase $56.99
- Bouquet Only with Godiva Chocolate $62.99
- with Clear Vase & Godiva Chocolate $72.99
- with Red Vase & Godiva Chocolate $74.99
