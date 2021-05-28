1-800-Flowers Sale: Free Shipping or No Service Charge

Coupon code "COMPSHIP" yields free shipping on select gifts. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Pictured is the Coastal Breeze from $54.99.
Choose from 20 items to put the bunny spring in your step this Easter, with prices starting at $2. Shop Now at Lindt
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $60 or more bag free shipping with code "FREESHIP60".
These customizable cards are free, but you are morally obligated to spend the savings on your mother (or other applicable loved one). Shop Now
- available as eCards or downloadable PDFs
Choose from 24 flavors, and apply coupon code "FREESHIP75" for free shipping. That's an $11 savings. Buy Now at Lindt
Coupon code "M2BHQ7GF" saves you 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ronghtop via Amazon.
- glossy finish
- 3 different designs
- measures approximately 25 square feet per roll
Treat someone you love and save a substantial $20 on these flowers. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping adds around $14.99, but you can purchase a Celebration Passport for $5 more ($19.99) and get free shipping for a year across all the 1-800-Flowers brands.
Just in time for graduation, or for giving flowers with no reason at all, get select gifts shipped free with coupon code "COMPSHIP". (Shipping normally adds around $15.) Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Pictured is the Fields of Europe for Spring from $39.99.
Save 20% off the list price. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $13, but you can purchase a Celebration Passport for $5 more ($20) and get free shipping for a year across all the 1-800-Flowers brands.
- flavors include Buckeye, Milk Caramel, Milk Mississippi Mud Pie, Milk Hot Fudge, Dark Brownie Batter, Milk Butterscotch, Milk Pretzel Cluster, and White Pretzel Cluster
Treat yourself or your sweetie with a bouquet of assorted roses. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $14.99, but you can purchase a 1-year Celebration Passport for $19.99 and get free shipping across all 1-800-Flowers brands.
- Pictured are 24 Assorted Roses without vase for $29.99 ($20 off).
Sign In or Register