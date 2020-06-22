Save on some silly socks, candy, flowers, jerky, and more. With coupon code "COMPSHIP", you'll bag free shipping (which saves you another $10, depending on ZIP). Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
That's a $10 drop in the last four days. You'd pay around $40 for 24 stems excluding shipping fees via most online florists. Buy Now at Costco
- They won't arrive in time for Mother's Day but does time even matter anymore?
Save on greeting cards, tech, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Google Shopping
- Shipping costs vary by seller.
Lift The Label works to remove stigmas from addiction recovery, and you can join in for free by sending someone a helpful card. Shop Now
- There are 35 designs – some may be out of stock, but can still be sent as e-cards.
Whether it's a happy birthday wish, or an extension of sympathies, people can eat their feelings with ease thanks to these cookies – all the single cookie choices are between $5 and $10 delivered. Shop Now at Cheryl's
- Choose a weekday delivery for free delivery – weekend deliveries carry a surcharge.
Save on a variety of arrangements and brighten up a loved one's day. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Use coupon code "SAVETWENTY" to get this deal.
- Shipping starts at $14.99.
- Deliveries will not require a signature.
Save $39 off list price. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $17.99, but select days incur additional shipping charges.
- includes tin
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $4.99, depending on the day of delivery.
Save at least $9 and up to $15, all while ordering a unique, one-of-a-kind arrangement made with the freshest flowers. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $14.99.
- designed by a local florist
Sign In or Register