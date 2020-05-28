Save $39 off list price. Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $17.99, but select days incur additional shipping charges.
- includes tin
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a $10 drop in the last four days. You'd pay around $40 for 24 stems excluding shipping fees via most online florists. Buy Now at Costco
- They won't arrive in time for Mother's Day but does time even matter anymore?
There's a range of bouquets and pricing available, and several shipping options too. Plus you can add chocolates, balloons, and stuffed toys if you wish. Shop Now at Teleflora
Coupon code "COMPSHIP" snags free shipping on this bouquet - a $15 savings. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- includes white roses, carnations, lavender Peruvian lilies, baby's breath, and assorted greenery
- clear glass cylinder vase
Use coupon code "COMPSHIP" to save $15 on shipping charges. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- The coupon has a maximum value of $15 on delivery fees; select delivery dates may have a higher fee.
Save up to $12 and treat your mom with a gift that we would all be happy to receive (salivates with envy). Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Choose from the Mother’s Day Delights Gift Basket for $42.49 or the Mother’s Day Grand Delights Gift Basket for $67.99
- Shipping varies depending on the delivery date, but starts at $14.99.
- Goodies include Daelmans Stroopwafel, Harry & David Moose Munch, Dolcetto Wafer Rolls, Twinings Lavender Earl Grey Tea and more.
Save on a variety of arrangements and brighten up a loved one's day. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Use coupon code "SAVETWENTY" to get this deal.
- Shipping starts at $14.99.
- Deliveries will not require a signature.
Send the gift of Godiva chocolate and get free shipping with code "COMPSHIP". Buy Now at 1-800-Flowers
- You must choose a delivery date between May 6 and 9th to get free shipping with the code. Otherwise shipping will be discounted $15 and you may be left with residual charges.
- Godiva creme brulee and milk chocolate truffles
- Godiva milk chocolate caramels
- Godiva white chocolate truffles
- Godiva dark chocolate cocoa
- metal basket
Save at least $9 and up to $15, all while ordering a unique, one-of-a-kind arrangement made with the freshest flowers. Shop Now at 1-800-Flowers
- Shipping starts at $14.99.
- designed by a local florist
Sign In or Register