Ending today, Pompeii3 via Rakuten offers these 1/3-Total Carat Weight Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold for $99.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to. Plus, you'll receive about $15.80 in Rakuten Super Points . With, and assuming you'll use the credit, that's $82 under the lowest price we could find for comparable earrings elsewhere. They features diamonds of I2-I3 clarity and G-H color. Deal ends February 11.Note: You might be signed into your account to get the points. Coupon can be used once per account.