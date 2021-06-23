1,200-Lumen Linkable Under-Counter LED Light Bars for $21

Coupon code "moobibear45" cuts the price to $29 off list, and $2 under our mention from a month ago. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 3 color temperatures
- dimmable
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
That's a savings of $6 off list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders $89 or more ship free.
Coupon code "SSEM50OFF" takes 50% off, saving $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SainSonic Shop via Amazon.
- IP67 ingress protection rating
- 6,500K color temperature
- 20 LED chips
- 700 lumens
- Model: EMF2
Apply coupon code "HEROSEC" to get the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at sansiled.com
- Available in White or Black.
- motion sensor
- 120° beam angle
- IP54 waterproof
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- Model: C2440-EW
Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" for a savings of $46 off list price. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- coloring changing
- dimmable
- 358 lighting effects
- remote control
Apply coupon "moobibear45" to cut $10 off this strip light. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- single row, double row, or multi-row connection
- 30 LEDs per strip
Apply coupon code "Moobibear50" to get them for $7 less than we saw two weeks ago. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- 24-key remote
Apply coupon code "Moobibear40" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at moobibear.com
- IP65 water-resistant
- motion sensor
Sign In or Register