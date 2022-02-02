That's $55 less than what you'd pay for a similar pendant at Macy's. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Shipping is $8.95, but orders of $75 or more yield free shipping.
- I-J color; I3 clarity
- sterling silver chain
Apply coupon code "SPARKLE" to thousands of reduced jewelry pieces to get an extra 20% in savings. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Macy's 1/4-TCW Diamond Halo Cluster Ring in 10K White Gold for $224 after code "SPARKLE" ($476 off list).
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Save on over 2,800 jewelry items. Prices start $17. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Not only is Christmas and Hanukkah jewelry heavily discounted, but you can also save on styles for holidays year-round like Halloween/Fall, 4th of July, and even Valentine's Day. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
That's at least $2 less than you'd pay in local stores. Checkout with Subscribe and Save to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- surfactants, ammonia, and chelating agent
- Model: 2306
Shop and save big on apparel for the family, bedding, jewelry, curtains, shoes, toys, and more. Shop Now at JCPenney
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Ship-to-store may also be available for $3.95.
Coupon code "SWEETIE" bags an extra 25% off Valentine's Day jewelry. (It takes 30% off for JCP credit card users.) Shop Now at JCPenney
- Pictured is the 1/2-tcw Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace for $107.14 after coupon ($218 off).
Apply coupon code "GOHOME2" to save an extra 30% off (JCPenney credit card holders get an extra 5% off) already reduced home items. Shop Now at JCPenney
- The same code gets an extra 10% off select furniture, mattresses, electronics, small electrics, innovative gifts, floor care, blinds and shades.
- Spend $75 for free shipping. Otherwise, shipping adds $8.95. ($3.95 ship-to-store, or free same-day pickup may also be available.)
It's a savings of 70% off the list price.
Update: It's now $2.79. Buy Now at JCPenney
- Spend $75 for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.95. ($3.95 ship-to-store, or free same-day pickup may also be available.)
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "Sleep and plays are a staple throughout the first year of life, these prints are trendy and it's an excellent price."
- In several colors (Green Glacier pictured).
